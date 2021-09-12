Featuring 13 stages over a competitive distance of 201.74 kilometres, the 55th Azores Rallye promises to be a highlight of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship. Here’s a reminder of next week’s route.

Thursday September 16:Following the completion of reconnaissance on Thursday morning, the focus quickly switches to Free Practice from 13h00 local time (CET -2) and then the Qualifying Stage from 15h18 when the ERC priority drivers will be in action on the 3.12-kilometre Lagoa run east of Ponta Delgada.



Friday September 17:The morning loop takes crews to the far east of São Miguel for the jungle-like Tronqueira stage via the rally’s longest test, Graminhais, which measures 24.03 kilometres in length. There’s a single visit to Lagoa de São Brás on the journey back to mid-leg service in Ponta Delgada. Then it’s returns to Graminhais and Tronqueira in the afternoon with the Grupo Marques two-by-two superspecial north of Ponta Delgada rounding out day one, which covers 111.90 competitive kilometres.



Saturday September 18:Saturday’s deciding leg runs over a timed distance of 89.84 kilometres and begins with a trip north from Ponta Delgada to Coroa da Mata followed by a journey west to Feteiras ahead of the first charge through the iconic Sete Cidades volcano stage. There’s a return to the Grupo Marques superspecial prior to service in the capital, Ponta Delgada. Coroa da Mata and Feteiras are repeated in the afternoon with the rerun of Sete Cidades deciding the outcome of the 55th Azores Rallye from 15h53 local time live on



