Bruno Magalhães has described the iconic Sete Cidades as “one of the most amazing stages in the world”.

The 24.01-kilometre test, which in places runs along the rim of volcanic crater lake, is used twice on the FIA European Rally Championship counter, including as the deciding stage from 15h53 local time on Saturday.



Portuguese ace Magalhães is an three-time winner of the spectacular gravel rally with his third win coming in 2017.



“Sete Cidades is one of the most amazing stages in the world,” said the 2017 ERC runner-up. “For everybody when you are in the start line of Sete Cidades you feel something special, you know it’s very technical, very dangerous in some points and you have to admit that. But the last part on the downhill is just amazing. We felt all the time something special when the clock is counting down. It’s the perfect scenario to finish the rally, I cross my fingers that [the drivers] can fight for the victory to the last metre, that would be crazy and amazing.”



The 55th Azores Rallye takes place from September 16-18.

