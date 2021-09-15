Umberto Scandola wants satisfaction when he starts his second island-based event in as many weeks on the 55th Azores Rallye.

The Hyundai Rally Team Italia star makes his first start on São Miguel on the back of winning Sardinia’s Italian Gravel championship-counting Rally dei Nuraghi and Vermentino Sardinia last weekend.



"I return to the European championship with the aim of recovering points in a classification that does not satisfy me at the moment,” said Pirelli-equipped Hyundai i20 R5 driver. “Also, the Azores rally is completely a new race, but compared to Poland and Latvia I will find a more guided course, which is closer to the races I have taken part in recent years. For this reason, I am more confident about the results that I will be able to collect against the best European drivers.”



Scandola continues his partnership with Danilo Fappani, who stepped in to replace Guido D’Amore, who was injured in a high-speed crash on Rally Liepāja in July.



“The feeling with my new co-driver is now very good and the Hyundai i20 with Pirelli tyres is giving us great satisfaction in the Italian Gravel championship. I can't wait to get into the right mood, to fight and give further satisfaction to all the people who are tackling this important programme with me.”

