Defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk insists he’s focused on winning the Azores Rallye for a second time and not a third FIA European Rally Championship crown.

Forced to play catch-up in the title battle following his Barum Czech Rally Zlín testing crash last month, the Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën driver knows what it takes to win the Azores Rallye following his triumph in 2018 alongside Alexey Arnautov. He’s devoting his energies to winning again and not thinking about his 30-point deficit to current ERC leader Andreas Mikkelsen.



“I want to win this rally and I want to be fast,” Russian Lukyanuk said. ‘The championship would be nice for everyone in the team and the sponsors, but I already have two titles and it’s not the target number one to make it three. I just want to enjoy the rally, I want to enjoy the fight and try to be as fast as we can. It’s the way I think, and I hope it will help us to achieve a better result.”



ClickHEREfor a full Q&A with Lukyanuk.

