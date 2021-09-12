Andreas Mikkelsen will defend his FIA European Rally Championship advantage on the 55th Azores Rallye next week a world winner.

Mikkelsen took the WRC2 triumph on the EKO Acropolis Rally of Gods by beating Toksport WRT team-mate Marco Bulacia today (Sunday), a result that maintains his tenure at the head of the top FIA World Rally Championship support category.



Following his victory in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 alongside new co-driver Elliott Edmondson, Mikkelsen said: “It was a very good weekend. We had a tactic to stay out of trouble. We tried to avoid as many stones as possible and I didn’t feel like we drove very fast, but we did the job we had to. This morning I was only 0.8s behind Marco, so I decided to push, but all the time I knew I had to finish. I tried to drive as fast and safe as possible. We made a good gap and then didn’t risk too much on the Power Stage.”



After four rounds Mikkelsen is the provisional ERC leader by 19 points ahead of ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk. The 55th Azores Rallye takes place from September 16-18.



Meanwhile, in the WRC3 class in Greece, triple ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz beat 2019 ERC title winner Chris Ingram to second place behind winner Yohan Rossel, an ERC3 graduate who drives for leading ERC outfit Saintéloc Junior Team. Nikolay Gryazin, the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion, finished third in wRC2.



Photo:Acropolisrally.gr

