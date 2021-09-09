If, as the saying goes, you’re only as good as your last result then Daniel Dymurski is the best co-driver contesting 55th Azores Rallye next week.
Dymurski, from Poland, partnered Łukasz Habaj to a memorable Azores victory when the ever-spectacular FIA European Rally Championship round last took place in March 2019.
While Habaj’s business commitments mean no 2021 Azores for him, his former co-driver Dymurski will be in action alongside fledgling Polish driver Igor Widłak in a Ford Fiesta Rally3.
