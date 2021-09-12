The Azores Rallye has gone on display at the Parque Atlântico in Ponta Delgada with visitors to the Sonae Sierra shopping mall able to find out all they need to know about the FIA European Rally Championship counter.

A display inside Azores archipelago’s largest shopping centre runs until September 18 and includes details of the event route and itinerary, the strict COVID-19 restrictions and information about he rally’s Two Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIA.



The display also includes a collection of miniature rally cars of all the winners of the event’s 54 previous editions, plus a full-size Lancia Delta, one of rallying’s most iconic machines.



João Mota, Parque Atlântico Director, said: “The rally is so important to the Azoreans. This is our contribution.”



Rui Moniz, President of Grupo Desportivo Comercial, the organiser of the 55th Azores Rallye, added: “This is the ideal place to publicly launch the Azores Rallye. Almost certainly it is where, at the present, more people in São Miguel pass by. So, I am grateful to Sonae Sierra for joining GDC in promoting the event.”

