Nil Solans has taken to the internet to prepare for round five of the FIA European Rally Championship, the 55th Azores Rallye.

Solans is making his Azores debut in the Rallye Team Spain-entered Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he shares with co-driver Marc Martí. With no previous event experience, Solans has done his research online.



“This rally is totally new for me, I have never been to Azores as well so I have no idea of the island, nothing,” said the 2020 Spanish Gravel champion. “I just checked some videos on the internet about some other previous editions, how the rally is. Normally I have seen it can be quite muddy, but we have to think it’s a different time during the season. But it’s an island and it can be rainy in September.”



After leading his ERC debut on last season’s Rally Islas Canarias, Solans began his 2021 campaign with an impressive fourth place finish on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland. He scored more points on Rally Liepāja but was out of luck on Rally di Roma Capitale when he crashed out on the opening leg.



Of his target for the 55th Azores Rallye, Solans said: “I just want to enjoy, learn the rally and be prepared for the next seasons.”



As well as his online preparation, Solans has spent time in the gym to ensure he’s at peak physical fitness for the spectacular gravel event, which takes place from September 16-18.



“I had a medical process in my back after an injury many years ago,” Solans explained. “I fixed it four months ago, so I am going to the gym and recuperating myself. Now I am much better.”

