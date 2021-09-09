Luis Vilariño’s maiden FIA European Rally Championship campaign continues on the 55th Azores Rallye, three weeks after his top-15 finish on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

The Spaniard placed P15 on the asphalt event last month for his first ERC points.



He now switches to gravel in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he shares with co-driver name.



Vilariño is one of six Spanish drivers competing on São Miguel island next week (September 16-18). Pep Bassas, Efrén Llarena, Javier Pardo, Nil Solans and Dani Sordo will also fly the Spanish flag.

