The 2021 FIA ERC Junior and FIA ERC3 Junior championships will begin with back-to-back events on gravel.

Firing up on 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20, there’s a second loose-surface event in store when Rally Liepāja in Latvia hosts the action from July 1-3.



Afterwards, the ERC Junior and ERC3 Junior seasons continue with four consecutive asphalt rallies in Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary and Gran Canaria.



FIA ERC Junior/FIA ERC3 Junior 2021 calendar

Round 1:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 2:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 4:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 202

Round 5:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021

Round 6:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), November 18-20, 2021