All-new, ERC-bound Peugeot 208 Rally 4 launched

This is the all-new Peugeot 208 Rally 4, the successor to the standard-setting Peugeot 208 R2, which powered Efrén Llarena to an ERC3 and ERC3 Junior double in 2019*.

Based on the new 208 road car, which comes with the latest advanced technology, and confirming to the FIA’s renamed Rally 4 (R4) rules, the 208 Rally 4 will be eligible for the FIA European Rally Championship and available from the second quarter of 2020, although Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández will put the car through its paces on this weekend’s Rally Comunidad de Madrid RACE.



The car is the culmination of a design, test and development phase dating back to the summer of 2018. It features a three-cylinder turbocharged, 1.2-litre engine using the latest PureTech technology, Magneti Marelli engine management system and SADEV gearbox.



Ahead of the completion of the FIA homologation process at the end of the first quarter of 2020, Peugeot Sport will take pre-orders at the beginning of January 2020 with the car costing €66,000 plus tax. The initial production will be earmarked for one-make competitions in France and Spain.



Did you know?More than 450 examples of the Peugeot 208 R2 were sold worldwide.



Photo:Flavien Duhamel/Peugeot Sport



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

