The itinerary for ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, has been published.

Featuring 14 stages over a competitive distance of 202.76 kilometres, the event is based in Mikołajki in the Masurian Lake District with the final stage and finish set for the capital Warsaw as part of the famous event’s centenary celebrations.And to mark the milestone, the deciding stage on the streets of Warsaw has been named Rally Poland 100th Anniversary in honour of an event held for the first time in 1921.The route in shortOf the 14 stages, 13 use fast, flowing gravel roads with three layouts all-new for 2021 (SS 2/5, Świętajno; SS 4/7, Wieliczki and SS 13, Przasnysz). The Mikołajki Arena superspecial (SS 1/8) and Mikołajki Max (SS 9/11) are unchanged from 2019 when Rally Poland last took place.Olecko (SS 3/6) and Gmina Mragowo (SS 10/12) are largely similar to the versions used two years ago with Olecko continuing to include the spectacular Rosochackie jump.SS14 (Rally Poland 100th Anniversary) is the event’s only sealed-surface test and runs on Tarmac or cobblestones through the streets of Browarna, Furmanska and the world-famous Karowa in central Warsaw.Full itinerary available here: