All roads lead to Rome for ERC hopeful Fuentes

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
21 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

-

Sergio Fuentes is hoping to be Rome-bound when the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship gets underway as scheduled next month.

The 29-year-old from Tenerife is planning to contest Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July in the all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4.

Having made his ERC event debut on Rally Islas Canarias last season, Fuentes is due to contest the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica alongside selected European championship appearances.

In his first season in the Canary Islands regional championship in 2019 driving a Peugeot 208 R2, Fuentes placed third behind Yeray Lemes (Hyundai i20 R5) and Enrique Cruz (Porsche 997 GT3 2010).

Following Rally di Roma Capitale and ahead of the ERC season-closing Rally Islas Canarias, Fuentes plans to contest Barum Czech Rally Zlín. Alain Peña will co-drive.

Photo:Gustavo Alonso

What's On

