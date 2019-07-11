ERC
All roads lead to Rome (including from Estonia) for ERC Juniors Jeets and Torn
Estonian Autosport Junior Team drivers Gregor Jeets and Ken Torn are set for more FIA European Rally Championship action in Italy next week – once they’ve contested their headlining home event, Shell Helix Rally Estonia from 12-14 July.
Jeets (pictured) and Torn are two events into their maiden ERC3 Junior campaign in their Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2Ts. Rally di Roma Capitale is next up on their schedule from 19-21 July following the gravel-based Shell Helix Rally Estonia.
Torn, winner of the last two ERC3 Junior rounds, said: “Our goal is to bring the car safely home and collect as many [Estonian Junior Challenge] points as possible.”
The post All roads lead to Rome (including from Estonia) for ERC Juniors Jeets and Torn appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.