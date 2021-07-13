Andreas Mikkelsen’s pursuit of a first victory in the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship goes on following his Rally Liepāja debut from July 1-3.

Mikkelsen was classified fifth overall on the high-speed gravel event although the imposition of a one-minute time penalty meant he actually missed out on beating Nikolay Gryazin to victory by a little more than 13s in the Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 he shares with co-driver Ola Fløene.



“It’s definitely been enjoyable coming here, amazing event, amazing stages,” said the three-time World Rally Championship event winner from Norway. “For sure we have had our issues with the power and it was not easy to fight for the top times. If you keep [the problem] in mind the times would have looked much better. It was a tough weekend, hard to understand the roads, like Rally Finland for the first time.”

