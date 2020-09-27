With 14 points on the board despite mechanical issues on Rally di Roma Capitale, Almeida will be aiming much higher on his home event at the wheel of The Racing Factory-run Peugeot 208 Rally4 he shares with ERC event-winning co-driver Hugo Magalhães.



After two rounds, Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver Ken Torn tops the standings with Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas will placed during his first season of international competition following his step up from national level as the Spanish Beca Júnior champion.