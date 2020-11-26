Pedro Almeida is putting gaining experience ahead of rapid stage times on Rally Islas Canarias, which he’s contesting for the first time this week.
The FIA ERC3 Junior Championship driver from Portugal plans to mount a full campaign in 2021 and therefore wants to ensure he leaves Gran Canaria with as much knowledge as possible of the challenging all-asphalt stages.
“Next year my goal will be to try to do the complete ERC3 Junior season, I will go to Canarias more to get as much knowledge from the stages so I can use it for next year,” said Almeida, who drives a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for The Racing Factory alongside co-driver Hugo Magalhães. “But I will try to do the best I can and be the most competitive I can.
“From what I have seen from the videos it looks like a very fast rally. The roads seem to have a lot of grip so it’s going to be good because it’s always more fun when we have grip as we can go faster.”
The post Almeida to play the long game on ERC Rally Islas Canarias appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.