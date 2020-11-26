The FIA ERC3 Junior Championship driver from Portugal plans to mount a full campaign in 2021 and therefore wants to ensure he leaves Gran Canaria with as much knowledge as possible of the challenging all-asphalt stages.



“Next year my goal will be to try to do the complete ERC3 Junior season, I will go to Canarias more to get as much knowledge from the stages so I can use it for next year,” said Almeida, who drives a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for The Racing Factory alongside co-driver Hugo Magalhães. “But I will try to do the best I can and be the most competitive I can.



“From what I have seen from the videos it looks like a very fast rally. The roads seem to have a lot of grip so it’s going to be good because it’s always more fun when we have grip as we can go faster.”