Alonso and Melegari duel in Mikolajki Arena for ERC2 lead

Juan Carlos Alonso rebounded from an electrical problem on the PZM 76th Rally Poland Qualifying Stage to take an early lead in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category.

Alonso’s issues, which had caused a stall in qualifying, thankfully did not return as he beat Zelindo Melegari by 1.2s, who is also driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.



“It was a little plug, it became unplugged by contact. But it’s nothing to worry about. Everything is OK!” said Alonso when asked about the earlier problem.



ERC2 rookie Mshari Althefiri “pushed to the maximum” despite PZM 76th Rally Poland being only his second ever ERC rally, and was rewarded with third, only 1.5s off Alonso’s pace.



Dmitry Feofanov (Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team) was fourth fastest, 0.2s up on Andrea Nucita (Loran SRL) who is fifth in ERC2 along leading the Abarth Rally Cup classification.



Nucita beat title rival Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) by 1.9s, who said afterwards he had “decided to take it easy” ahead of tomorrow’s set of eight stages.

