Juan Carlos Alonso moved back on top of the FIA ERC2 standings with a battling second place in class on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

After a rear differential hampered his progress on leg one, the Argentine was able to drive to the finish in second place behind winner Andrea Nucita.



“For the first time here and finish the rally is really, really an odyssey for us,” said Alonso. “It’s a very, very amazing rally, amazing, difficult and demanding. The stages excite you, they are really wonderful. To be here with a podium in ERC2 is really good for us because we are trying to chase the championship.”



Zelindo Melegari had topped the ERC2 table prior to the sealed-surface event but crashed into retirement on the opening leg. He returned to his native Italy earlier this week to continue his recovery from the rib injuries suffered in the accident alongside co-driver Corrado Bonato, who was also hospitalised.

The post Alonso back on top in ERC2 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.