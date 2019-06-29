Alonso breaks clear of ERC2 rivals in Poland

Juan Carlos Alonso showed his experience in the FIA European Rally Championship by leading the ERC2 production category on PZM 76th Rally Poland, with Zelindo Melegari making a late comeback for second place on Saturday afternoon.

Mistubishi Lancer Evo X driver Alonso, who is now in his third season in the ERC2 category, took the lead on Friday’s opening superspecial and didn’t look back, winning six stages on Saturday.



Late drama on the afternoon pass of the Olecko stage turned the ERC2 classification upside down, however, with Melegari (Neiksans Rallysport) jumping straight from fifth to second in just 28.62 kilometres of action.



Mshari Althefiri, who had made a brilliant ERC2 debut last month with a second place finish on Rally Liepāja, was in the same position in Poland and keeping Alonso under pressure. But his gearbox packed in seven kilometres from the finish of Saturday’s penultimate test.



That same stage also ended Dmitry Feofanov’s day, a broken wheel on the Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team driver’s Lancer Evo X costing him fourth place.



Abarth Rally Cup leader Andrea Nucita (Loran SRL) is now third overall in ERC2, though would have been second had he not needed to nurse a puncture to the finish on Olecko as well.



That delay cost him over two minutes, though still has the upper hand in his battle for the Abarth Rally Cup title, after his chief rival Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) was forced to retire one stage earlier with a broken driveshaft.



Poloński had started brightly and was in the thick of a close duel with Nucita early on, but the driveshaft issues that would end his day had begun as early as SS4, which slowed him down and gave Nucita a chance to close in before his eventual retirement.

