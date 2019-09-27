Alonso explains ERC Cyprus Qualifying Stage absence

Juan Carlos Alonso, who currently leads the FIA European Rally […]

Juan Carlos Alonso, who currently leads the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category standings, has explained his absence from Cyprus Rally’s Qualifying Stage.



Three-time ERC2 rally winner Alonso arrived in Cyprus with a five point lead over Abarth Rally Cup series leader Andrea Nucita but hit trouble – quite literally – during free practice on Friday morning.



“We hit a rock and broke the oil pump, and we stopped the car with a red light on for the oil,” explained Alonso.



“Now the team is working, maybe everything is OK to start tomorrow.”



Though the notoriously tough Cyprus roads had already bitten him before the rally had even begun, Alonso was still confident his past experience would help him complete the rally and boost his ERC2 title hopes.



“It’s the roughest rally of the season and it's very similar to our rallies in Argentina. I think we are well prepared.



“My strategy is only to stay on the road. I need this. I think it's not very easy at all but we are in a strong situation now. We need to start in the back of the class, so we'll see. We will work all the weekend to get the title.”

