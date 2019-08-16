Alonso playing catch-up in ERC2 on Zlín debut

Juan Carlos Alonso, one of four title contenders in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category, is playing catch-up on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, making his debut on the event while also hoping to make inroads on his title rivals.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X driver Alonso is fourth in the ERC2 standings but has only competed in three events so far this year, while those ahead of him already have four scores on the board, with only the best four results counted at the end of the season.



Despite starting 17 points behind points leader Zelindo Melegari, Alonso’s hand is a strong one heading to Zlín, remaining the only multiple winner in ERC2 this year after five events.



“We thought carefully about our events this year. We thought Rally di Roma Capitale was not an event for us but we are here on Barum Czech Rally Zlín for the first time and really happy to be here, because it's a really demanding rally,” explained Alonso.



Both Alonso’s wins in 2019 came on the gravel-based events of Azores Rallye and Rally Liepāja, while he failed to finish the sealed-surface Rally Islas Canarias.



“The recce was very difficult for us because Tarmac is not our surface. Our last Tarmac run was in Rally Islas Canarias, which is a long time ago!”

