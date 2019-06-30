Alonso scores “perfect” ERC2 win to strengthen title ambitions

Juan Carlos Alonso scored a “perfect” victory in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category on PZM 76th Rally Poland, increasing his points lead over title rival Zelindo Melegari.

Alonso led the ERC’s production category from start to finish, winning 12 out of 15 stages across three days of action.



He was initially kept honest by Mshari Althefiri on leg one. Althefiri remained within striking distance for much of Saturday until the Kuwaiti rookie suffered a broken gearbox on stage eight, leaving Alonso’s path to victory clear.



“It’s wonderful for us. We had a perfect weekend, we showed our speed, and my co-driver was excellent all weekend,” said Alonso.



Melegari (Neiksans Rallysport), who started the event only one point behind Alonso in the ERC2 points standings, finished as runner up but was five minutes behind Alonso, unable to find the feeling he wanted with his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.



Andrea Nucita wrapped up a vital Abarth Rally Cup victory, bolstering his ambitions of winning the €30,000 grand prize at the end of the season. His efforts were also enough to secure the final podium place in ERC2, which keeps him within touching distance of Alonso and Melegari for the overall ERC2 title.



Dmitry Feofanov (Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team) capped his ERC2 debut with fourth place, restarting on leg two after a broken wheel on stage eight had forced him to retire.



Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) was also back on the road again after being sidelined with driveshaft failure on Saturday, completing the top five in ERC2 and picking up second in the Abarth Rally Cup, limiting his points loss to Nucita in their duel for the title.



Althefiri had returned for leg two but crashed midway through the opening Mikołajki MAX test, ending his rally.

