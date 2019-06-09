Althefiri happy with debut ERC podium

Mshari Althefiri made a strong FIA European Rally Championship debut with second place in the ERC2 category on Rally Liepāja.

With his only experience competing outside his native Middle East restricted to events in Cyprus, the Kuwait driver faced a steep learning curve on the fast-paced gravel stages in Latvia.



But he shrugged off his lack of experience to finish second behind winner and local ace Ralfs Sirmacis.



“I’m very happy because it was my first time competing in the European championship,” Althefiri said afterwards.



Althefiri is set for more ERC2 action on PZM 76th Rally Poland from 28-30 June.

