Althefiri’s ERC2 hopes over

Mshari Althefiri’s hopes of repeating his debut podium result in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category were definitively ended on PZM 76th Rally Poland, crashing out on the first stage of Sunday morning.

Althefiri had been keeping ERC2 leader Juan Carlos Alonso under pressure for the lead until a gearbox failure had forced his retirement on the first leg.



But his time on leg two was short lived, crashing out on Mikołajki MAX.



Dmitry Feofanov (Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team) and Abarth Rally Cup runner Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) both move up a place with Althefiri’s retirement.

