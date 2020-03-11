Amaury aims high in ERC3 Junior

Amaury Molle will embark on an FIA ERC3 Junior Championship adventure in 2020, joining Delta Rally to drive a Peugeot 208 R2.

Molle, a class winner in his homeland, has tried the young driver class for size on two previous occasions but this season will be his first full campaign in the Pirelli-supported category for Rally4 and Rally5 cars. Frenchman Florian Barral will co-drive.



Zlín outing a perfect try-before-buy for Molle

“It is with great pleasure that Florian and I announce this programme for this new season,” said Molle. “I absolutely wanted to carry out a complete programme, preferably abroad. The challenge of ERC Junior is the best way to do it. Being promoted by Eurosport Events is a key we also have to take into consideration. After my last ERC experience on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last year, I saw how good the ERC is for visibility and atmosphere. It made me sure the ERC should be my future target and it’s what I am concluding now. I can't wait to discover every rally of this championship and the first race in the Azores.”



Realistic expectations from Belgian hopeful

“I am entering with the previous version of the Peugeot, which is still the current one as the new one comes during the season. But I know the car and its reliability. That is why for the few first events, the goal will be to get as much points as possible. Even if I am a bit more eager like other drivers in ERC Junior this year, I must not forget I have experience of only one round and the drivers I’m against have more experience than me. I have lots to learn on some surfaces and I know the competition is high.”



Molle to Czech back to move forward

“In the ERC we have to push all the time but we also have to think about getting to the finish to be in the best place at the end of the year. Barum was so short after our early exit due to a pacenote mistake, but this year we will be more prepared as we only knew very late that we were going to be competing there.”



Rally2 can wait… for now

To underline his ambition, Molle made two starts in Rally2 machinery in his homeland last year. While the category is a future target, the focus is on front-wheel drive for 2020. “Doing a programme in 4WD was not realistic in order to get it right. Therefore, engaging in a programme like this with a range of car that I know well is a more logical choice. After driving a ŠKODA Fabia R5 at the 2019 Rallye de Wallonie with Delta Rally, the team made me an offer and I could not miss the opportunity to do a championship like the ERC.”



Gravel debut in store

Molle’s ERC campaign will provide a long-awaited opportunity to compete on gravel, a prospect he’s relishing. “Finally! I’m going to be able to drive on a surface that I’ve enjoyed for a long time. I have practically learned to drive on gravel, so to compete in the ERC on this surface makes me happier.”



Co-driver Florian Barral ready for great challenge

“I am happy to renew my collaboration with Amaury,” said Barral. “The challenge proposed is great, but thanks to Delta Rally and the Peugeot 208 R2, we have the right resources to shine but we also have a lot of work to do.”



Delta team to call on previous ERC experience

Delta Rally has a long and successful history in the ERC and will put that knowledge to good use for its alliance with Molle and Barral in 2020. “I am very happy to have been able to sign this contract,” said Riccardo Cappato, Delta Rally Team Manager. “An ERC programme for a young driver is a very good opportunity and we will do everything to ensure that it is the best season possible. We know the ERC from our various recent championship experiences and will bring the necessary experience for Amaury.”



Partners making Molle’s ERC3 Junior season possible

The following partners are supporting Amaury Molle’s ERC3 Junior campaign: ServiMat.be, Beobank, Humi Tech Air, Neuronics.be, Soudomeca Industries, ServiPools.be and Doneux.

