And now for more… Al-Attiyah considering full ERC campaign

Nasser Al-Attiyah celebrated his sixth Cyprus Rally victory on Sunday evening by revealing that he’s considering a full FIA European Rally Championship campaign in 2020.

Al-Attiyah, from Qatar, has enjoyed a long run of success in stage and cross-country rallying at both regional and international level.



He’s yet to tackle more than a handful of ERC events in any one season but that could change next year.



“We are thinking to the European [championship] next year, we will sit with the team and we will see,” said Al-Attiyah, who drove an Autotek Motorsport-run Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to victory in Cyprus.



“To compete in different race [is the reason], we know everybody, the atmosphere in this European championship is really great, a family, and a lot of media. And when you win you win the race.”



In addition to a possible ERC bid, Al-Attiyah also confirmed he hopes to represent Qatar in skeet shooting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

