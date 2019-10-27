And now for something different… Griebel returns to ERC3

Double ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel will return to the category where he first made his name at international level after securing a last-minute deal to contest Rally Hungary in an ERC3-specification Peugeot 208 R2.

Griebel has been drafted in to continue the job Orhan Avcioglu started by chasing vital points for Toksport WRT as part of its bid to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.



“I have never done a single metre with the 208 R2,” said Griebel, who lives one hour away from Toksport’s Germany base. “I have a lot of experience in the Adam R2 and I also did competitions in DS3 R3 and Clio R3, but nothing with the Peugeot. But we will do a small test before the rally and I hope I can adapt quite fast.



“My aim is for sure to help Toksport to get this title and at least a podium finish in ERC3 would be quite helpful I think.”



Griebel won the ERC3 Junior crown in 2016 before taking the ERC1 equivalent the following season. After winning the German title in 2018, Griebel contested selected ERC events this season as well as his country’s round of the world championship in the summer.



“I’m really happy for this opportunity,” said Griebel, who became a father recently. “Due to lack of budget my last rally was back in August. But I got stage win in World Rally Championship 2 on the last stage against Kalle Rovanperä and Mads Østberg, what is quite nice, but nevertheless it is hard to have such a long break.”



By contesting Rally Hungary with Toksport, Griebel will link up with his former team-mate Chris Ingram, who is chasing the overall title in one of the team’s ŠKODA Fabia R5s. They previously drove together for the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team with Griebel beating Ingram to the ERC3 Junior title on Rally Liepāja in 2016.



Griebel will now begin his intensive preparations for the ERC season-closing event, which takes place on sealed-surface stages from 8-10 November. “I will prepare as professional as always and be motivated for a strong result,” he said.



Alex Rath, who partnered Griebel on his first ERC appearance in Latvia in 2014 and navigated him to the German national title in 2018, will co-drive.

The post And now for something different… Griebel returns to ERC3 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.