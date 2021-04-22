With the FIA World Rally Championship drivers embarking on their first pure asphalt adventure of 2021 in Croatia this week, here are the FIA European Rally Championship’s top 10 Tarmac drivers, in terms of event wins, since the ERC’s restructuring in 2004.

1: Giandomencio Basso (17 asphalt wins)

Not only is Basso a double ERC champion he’s also won more European championship rallies on asphalt than any other driver since the 2004 streamlining. The Italian claimed his first success on Rally 1000 Miglia in 2004 in a Fiat Punto S1600 co-driven by compatriot Mitia Dotta. His most recent triumph came on Rally di Roma Capitale in 2019 when Lorenzo Granai partnered him to victory in a Škoda Fabia R5 (pictured).



2: Jan Kopecký (13 asphalt wins)

The 2013 ERC champion is a 13-time winner in the European championship on asphalt. In addition to his six wins on Barum Czech Rally Zlín – his home event – as an ERC-registered driver, Škoda’s long-term factory star scored one of the most dramatic triumphs in ERC history when he beat Bryan Bouffier to victory on the 2013 Internationale Jänner Rallye by 0.5s.



3: Luca Rossetti (10 asphalt wins)

As well as being one of only three drivers to have won the European Rally Championship title three times, Italian Rossetti has scored 10 ERC victories on asphalt.



4: Alexey Lukyanuk (7 asphalt wins)

Defending European champion Lukyanuk landed his first asphalt ERC win on the 2015 season-closing Rallye International du Valais and then began the 2016 season by winning Rally Islas Canarias.



5: Bryan Bouffier, Simon Jean-Joseph and Renato Travaglia (5 asphalt wins)

Frenchmen Bouffier and Jean-Joseph and Italian Travaglia have each won five ERC asphalt rallies. Travaglia, notably, won in Super 1600, Group N and Super 2000-specification machinery, while Bouffier’s fifth ERC Tarmac triumph came on Rally di Roma Capitale in 2017 when he beat Kajetan Kajetanowicz to victory by a scant 0.3s. Jean-Joseph enjoyed a four-event winning streak on his way to the 2004 ERC title in a Renault Clio S1600. He won for a fifth time the following year.



8: Freddy Loix, Dimitar Iliev, Michał Sołowow (4 asphalt wins)

Completing the European Rally Championship’s Tarmac top 10 are Belgian Loix, Bulgarian Iliev and Pole Sołowow who are all three-time ERC winners on sealed surfaces.

