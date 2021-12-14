Alexey Lukyanuk was the fastest driver in the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship in terms of stages won.
The Russian Rocket clocked 22 quickest stage times in his Pirelli-equipped, Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 Rally2.
Andreas Mikkelsen, the provisional champion for 2021, set the pace on 19 stages in his MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Toksport WRT with Nikolay Gryazin next on the list.
The full list of ERC stage winners in 2021 appears below:
Alexey Lukyanuk 22
Andreas Mikkelsen 19
Nikolay Gryazin 17
Dani Sordo 9
Giandomenico Basso 7
Erik Cais 7
Jan Kopecký 7
Mads Østberg 6
Andrea Crugnola 4
Miko Marczyk 4
Craig Breen 3
Norbert Herczig 2
Ricardo Moura 2
Simone Tempestini 2
Wojciech Chuchała
Efrén Llarena 1
Surhayen Pernía 1
Nil Solans 1
