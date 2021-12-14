Alexey Lukyanuk was the fastest driver in the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship in terms of stages won.
The Russian Rocket clocked 22 quickest stage times in his Pirelli-equipped, Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 Rally2.

Andreas Mikkelsen, the provisional champion for 2021, set the pace on 19 stages in his MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Toksport WRT with Nikolay Gryazin next on the list.

The full list of ERC stage winners in 2021 appears below:

Alexey Lukyanuk 22

Andreas Mikkelsen 19

Nikolay Gryazin 17

Dani Sordo 9

Giandomenico Basso 7

Erik Cais 7

Jan Kopecký 7

Mads Østberg 6

Andrea Crugnola 4

Miko Marczyk 4

Craig Breen 3

Norbert Herczig 2

Ricardo Moura 2

Simone Tempestini 2

Wojciech Chuchała

Efrén Llarena 1

Surhayen Pernía 1

Nil Solans 1
