The FIA European Rally Championship is congratulating Rachele Somaschini after she won the Young Patient Advocate Award at the EURORDIS Black Pearl Awards presentation on Wednesday evening.
Italian Somaschini suffers from cystic fibrosis and uses her promising rallying career to raise awareness of the condition through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (RaceForABreath) campaign.
The EURORDIS Black Pearl Awards are presented to individuals, organisations and companies who dedicate their lives to making a difference for the rare disease community.
After Somaschini won a public online vote, organisers of the EURORDIS Black Pearl Awards commented: “The success of Rachele’s project, #CorrerePerUnRespiro and her collaboration with different patient organisations has brought the needs of people living with cystic fibrosis to a wider audience”.
Somaschini later wrote on Facebook: “Thanks to the support of all of you I received this precious recognition, thus amplifying the voice of all patients and lighting an extra spotlight on the urgency of supporting the search for a cure for all cystic fibrosis patients.”
The 27-year-old will be in action on the all-new Rally Terra Valle del Tevere in her native Italy this weekend (February 27/28) driving a Citroën C3 Rally2. Albert Battiistolli, a competitor in the ERC1 Junior Championship last season, is seeded number two in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.
