Italian Somaschini suffers from cystic fibrosis and uses her promising rallying career to raise awareness of the condition through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (RaceForABreath) campaign.



The EURORDIS Black Pearl Awards are presented to individuals, organisations and companies who dedicate their lives to making a difference for the rare disease community.



After Somaschini won a public online vote, organisers of the EURORDIS Black Pearl Awards commented: “The success of Rachele’s project, #CorrerePerUnRespiro and her collaboration with different patient organisations has brought the needs of people living with cystic fibrosis to a wider audience”.



Somaschini later wrote on Facebook: “Thanks to the support of all of you I received this precious recognition, thus amplifying the voice of all patients and lighting an extra spotlight on the urgency of supporting the search for a cure for all cystic fibrosis patients.”



The 27-year-old will be in action on the all-new Rally Terra Valle del Tevere in her native Italy this weekend (February 27/28) driving a Citroën C3 Rally2. Albert Battiistolli, a competitor in the ERC1 Junior Championship last season, is seeded number two in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.