Škoda Motorsport has marked its 120th anniversary of competing by releasing a limited-edition Fabia Rally2 Evo.

According to the Czech make, the Fabia Rally2 Evo Edition 120 features “the majority of technical upgrades introduced for the 2021 Fabia Rally2 Evo complemented by additional equipment, a special livery and exclusive accessories”.



Just 12 examples of the Fabia Rally2 Evo Edition 120 will go on sale with buyers able to add other optional extras. These include a longer gear set for events with a high average speed, which will raise the car’s top speed to 202kph, plus a third set of differential ramps for low-grip gravel or Tarmac events.



Michal Hrabánek, Head of Škoda Motorsport, said: “The limited production Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Edition 120 is an all-inclusive version of the 2021 upgraded car. With the package of improved parts, it offers a further developed version of our championship-winning car.”



Orders are now being taken for the limited-edition Fabia, which will be eligible for use in the FIA European Rally Championship, a title that Škoda factory drivers Juho Hänninen, Jan Kopecký and Esapekka Lappi won between 2012-2014 respectively. Chris Ingram was also Škoda-powered when he lifted the ERC crown in 2019.

