Antunes out luck in ERC3 Junior

Pedro Antunes has spoken about the moment when his hopes of winning the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship opener on Rally di Roma Capitale came to an abrupt end yesterday.

The Portuguese had fought his way into the lead during a thrilling battle with Ken Torn only to crash out on the very last stage at the wheel of his all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4.



“The rally went quite okay until the last stage,” said Antunes. “We were with a good pace, fighting with Torn and congratulations to him because he did quite an amazing rally too. In the last stage we were trying to push and we thought we don’t need to really push because Torn was behind and we won the stage to him in the second pass so we were quite okay.



“We were doing exactly the same time but it was a really fast section and when I brake the rear of the car just went sliding. It wasn’t because I was pushing too hard, it was like the tyres were used, the brakes were almost at the end of the rally and it’s what it was.”





