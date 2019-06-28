Antunes set for ERC Poland start following crash

Pedro Antunes is set to start PZM 76th Rally Poland after his mechanics worked tirelessly to fix his damaged Peugeot following his crash in Free Practice this morning.

The FPAK Portugal Team ERC driver was starting his second practice run when he hit trouble on a right-hand corner, rolling a number of times to the extent he was unable to take part in the Qualifying Stage.



“In the first hard brake of the stage we were like sideways,” Antunes explained. “The car didn’t touch anything, and I don’t know exactly what happened, | wasn’t going too fast, but the rear left wheel just got stuck and the car rolled, it was slow not very fast. Thankfully the damage was to the outside of the car, not the mechanical parts."

