Antunes turns mechanic to finish ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

Pedro Antunes and Paulo Lopes needed all their technical know-how to finish Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend.

Part of the national federation-backed FPAK Portugal Team ERC squad, Antunes and Lopes were competing under Rally 2 rules following their stage one exit after striking a rock in the line and going off the road with suspension damage.



Having got over that setback, the Portuguese duo were pushing for an FIA ERC3 Junior stage win when a mechanical fault slowed their Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2, as Antunes explained.



“Because the drama was not enough on the first day, we had big problem on stage 14! The alternator belt and the water pump were broken. We had to stop because the temperature in the car was rising too much so we had to change the belt to get to the end. It was not a good moment, but the result would have been the same because of the time we lost on Saturday.”



Despite his myriad delays, Antunes once again marked himself out as a star performer with four top-three stage times including a fastest time on the final Ostia superspecial.



“This rally is more of what I am used to so I was thinking I would be fast here, in the top three. But with the unfortunate thing that happened in the first day I couldn’t be. It’s another experience, another rally and a great rally too.”

