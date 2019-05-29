Arai impresses on ERC1 Junior debut

Hiroki Arai made a promising start to his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship campaign with fifth in class and eighth overall on Rally Liepāja.

And to underline the significance of the result it was Arai’s debut on the high-speed Latvian event, his first outing in a Citroën C3 R5, his first rally with co-driver Ilka Minor and his first event with Yokohama’s new tyres.



“Considering everything was new this result is not so bad,” said the STARD development driver. “We can improve a lot more in the future but we were making progress and getting as much information as possible.



“I had one overshoot in a junction and stalled the engine then on Sunday morning the car was always in stage mode and you couldn’t turn it off because of a connection problem. But I am happy.”

