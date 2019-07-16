Arai’s ERC Tarmac target set

Hiroki Arai has set his target for Rally di Roma Capitale, his first event on Tarmac in in ERC1 Junior.

Arai is leading Yokohama’s tyre development programme in the FIA European Rally Championship with a dual campaign on asphalt and gravel.



“I like Tarmac and gravel evenly, but the main target is to get the feedback for Yokohama because this will be the first Tarmac event this year,” said the Japanese promise. “It’s also my first time on Tarmac with the Citroën C3 R5 and my first time with [Jürgen Heigl] because Ilka [Minor] is not available for this event.”

