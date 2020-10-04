With three stages of the FIA European Rally Championship event remaining, Spaniard Ares has cut his Russian rival’s lead to 20.3s. “It’s not easy but the stages have been good and the tyre selection is good,” said the Hyundai driver.



Yoann Bonato is third in the absolute classification, 6.8s down on Ares, albeit not registered for ERC points. The French Citroën pilot was in front prior to the penultimate trio of stages. He said: “He drive faster than me. We try to do our best in every stage but he was better than us so we have to make some progress to catch him.”



Grégoire Munster continues to occupy third place on the ERC1 Junior leaderboard with Miko Marczyk (ORLEN Team) moving ahead of MOL Racing Team’s Norbert Herczig for fourth place on SS15. They will start the final loop of stages 3.1s apart.



Brose Motorsport’s Dominik Dinkel is sixth, but a scant 1.6s ahead of Erik Cais from the Yacco ACCR Team.



Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s Callum Devine is up to eighth ahead of Surhayen Pernia with Niki Mayr-Melnhof completing the top 10 ahead of Marijan Griebel and Albert von Thurn und Taxis.



Oliver Solberg, out of contention for a podium finish following a turbo issue on Saturday afternoon, has won two stages during the course of today to underline his potential.



Tibor Érdi Jr’s grip on ERC2 remains intact with three stages remaining. Dmitry Feofanov continues to hold second place in the showroom category with Andrea Mabellini heading the Abarth Rally Cup classification.



Pep Bassas and Ken Torn’s tense battle for ERC3/ERC3 Junior glory has been one of the many talking points of two day. Despite reporting a lack of power from his Rallye Team Spain Peugeot 208 Rally4, Bassas was able to extend his advantage over Estonian Autosport Junior Team’s Ken Torn to 24.6s at the completion of today’s middle loop.



The third running of the Várzea stage is scheduled for 16h20 local time, while the deciding Guilhofrei stage will be live onFacebookandYouTubefrom 17h25.