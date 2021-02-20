Jon Armstrong, who gained experience in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship before stepping up to world level, has praised the new-generation Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland following a test in the country recently.

Northern Irishman Armstrong was one of a number of potential drivers to try the four-wheel-drive Fiesta Rally3 at the M-Sport Poland-run event earlier this month.

Afterwards, he spoke highly about the car to British title Motorsport News.

“It’s really good for junior drivers,” Armstrong said. “You can be pretty aggressive with it and it didn’t seem to want to punish me for being aggressive. It was very driveable. When you get it sideways it felt very controllable, too. M-Sport Poland have done a really nice job.”

The FIA European Rally Championship’s top-tier junior class has adopted the use of Rally3 regulations and Pirelli tyres as standard from this season and 26-year-old Armstrong is still young enough to take part with the age cap set at 28.

“I’m really excited to see what it can do on the stages,” Armstrong continued. “It’s a good little car, it should be popular.”

Since graduating from the ERC, Armstrong has made nine starts at world level with two wins in the Drive Dmack Cup in 2016 and a WRC2 points finish in 2017 among his achievements.

