Jon Armstrong will help to make history in the FIA European Rally Championship this week.

The 26-year-old from Northern Ireland is going up against Ken Torn in the ERC Junior Championship, which ushers in the exciting new Rally3 era from this season.



Co-driven by Phil Hall, Armstrong will contest ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 built and prepared by M-Sport’s Polish arm in Kraków.



“I’ve been really excited about the Fiesta Rally3 ever since my first test drive this year,” said the Northern Irishman, a winner in this season’s JWRC in a Fiesta Rally4. “I was quite keen to drive the Fiesta Rally3 again this year to be one of the first in the category and enjoy it.



“Rally Poland is amazing, I was there in 2016 for the Fiesta Trophy and got my first international category win there, so I’ve got fond memories.



“Poland has nice roads and will serve as a perfect warm-up for me to do my Rally Estonia preparations. It’s a good opportunity for me and Phil to develop, see what the Rally3 category is all about and it’ll be quite cool to be working with M-Sport Poland on their home round.”



Armstrong made three ERC appearances in 2015 and last competed with four-wheel drive in 2019. The ERC Junior champion gets a season in the 2022 Junior WRC at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3.

