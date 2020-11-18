Arnautov announced in March that he would be taking a break from the sport to focus on work and family commitments.



In his absence, Lukyanuk has formed a successful alliance with Dmitry Eremeev with the pair winning Rally di Roma Capitale, their first event together, and last month’s Rally Fafe Montelongo. They top the ERC standings by 27 points after four rounds.



“It’s just a decision we have taken and I am looking forward to working again with Alexey on Rally Islas Canarias where we have won two times before,” said Lukyanuk, who will be at the wheel of his regular Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 R5 run by the Saintéloc Junior Team.



Rally Islas Canarias is scheduled to take place from November 26-28.