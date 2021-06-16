Polish rapper Aro has released a new track for fans following ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

Rajdowy, pays homage to several top Polish rallying talents – plus some from further afield – and even mentions Miko Marczyk, a frontrunner in the ERC and the 2019 national champion.



