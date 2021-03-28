Barum Czech Rally Zlín organisers are marking their planned 50th anniversary event in August by recreating a tradition that began in the 1990s.
They have launched a competition for members of the public to design artwork for the FIA European Rally Championship event – and are offering prizes for the best work.
Clickherefor more information.
Clickherefor more information.
The post Artistic flair wanted for ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Now online! ERC Azores Rallye itinerary available
ERC
Baruffa boost: Italian rookie joins ERC3 Junior ranks
ERC
Double Bassas: Pep joins The Racing Factory to continue ERC talent-proving mission