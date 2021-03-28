Barum Czech Rally Zlín organisers are marking their planned 50th anniversary event in August by recreating a tradition that began in the 1990s.

They have launched a competition for members of the public to design artwork for the FIA European Rally Championship event – and are offering prizes for the best work.



Clickherefor more information.

