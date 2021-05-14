While organisers of the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Barum Czech Rally Zlín are progressing their preparations for the 50th edition of the sealed-surface event, Ekaterina Stratieva is aiming to start in Zlín for a 12th time.

After being given the freedom of the city of Zlín when she made her 10th start in 2018, Stratieva can’t wait to make her return to the all-asphalt rally, which is set to celebrate turning 50 from August 27-29 after the rally was not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Barum Rally will be on my calendar,” said Stratieva. “But I have been an honorary citizen of the city of Zlín for several years and I will not forget to go home to all my fans. I expect it to be a very interesting competition considering it’s the anniversary edition.”



Ahead of her ERC campaign beginning, Stratieva and co-driver Georgi Avramov are contesting their home round of the FIA Balkan Rally Trophy, International Rally Bulgaria, from today (May 14) and until Sunday.

ERC Key documents for ERC Rally Liepaja published YESTERDAY AT 04:03

ERC Rallye Team Spain supports awesome foursome in ERC YESTERDAY AT 13:39