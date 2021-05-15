National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) were given an insight into the workings of the FIA Rally Car Pyramid and how to use it as a framework for their national regulations during a webinar hosted by the FIA Rally Department last month.





Led by FIA Rally Director Yves Matton, the FIA Rally Department is encouraging ASNs worldwide to incorporate the FIA Rally Car Pyramid within their respective rulebooks.



The first four rungs of the FIA Rally Car Pyramid are followed in the FIA European Rally Championship structure, including the all-new Rally3 category – the step between Rally4 and Rally2 and the basis for the FIA ERC Junior Championship from this season.



