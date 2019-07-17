Asphalt advantage not pictured for ERC3 Junior Torn

Ken Torn isn’t banking on a third consecutive victory in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship when he starts the asphalt-only Rally did Roma Capitale on Friday.

Fresh from winning the all-gravel ERC3 Junior rounds in Latvia and Poland and buoyed by his class success on last weekend’s loos-surface Shell Helix Rally Estonia, Torn has limited Tarmac experience and admits that could hold him back – and alter his approach – in Italy.



“I’m quite a rookie on Tarmac actually but after two Corsica rallies, I love Tarmac, it’s quite fun,” said the Estonian Autosport Junior Team driver, who competes in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T. “I’m actually going to treat this rally more like a Test on Tarmac because I still need more experience. We are aiming for a clean run and for sure we will go there with a good feeling after our victory on Rally Estonia.”

