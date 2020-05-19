Asphalt focus for ERC Abarth Rally Cup in 2020

Image credit: ERC
The Abarth Rally Cup will have more of an asphalt focus in 2020 with the exciting one-make category being contested on one gravel round of the FIA European Rally Championship and four Tarmac ERC counters.
Subject to FIA approval, the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup will take place as follows:
Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August**
Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November
Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**
**Date subject to FIA approval
On each round, the following prize money will be awarded:
First position: €12,000
Second position: €10,000
Third position: €8,000
The winning driver receives an additional €30,000.
All rounds count, while Abarth Rally Cup competitors will be eligible for the ERC2 production category.
