-

The Abarth Rally Cup will have more of an asphalt focus in 2020 with the exciting one-make category being contested on one gravel round of the FIA European Rally Championship and four Tarmac ERC counters.

Subject to FIA approval, the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup will take place as follows:



Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August**

Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**



**Date subject to FIA approval



On each round, the following prize money will be awarded:



First position: €12,000

Second position: €10,000

Third position: €8,000



The winning driver receives an additional €30,000.



All rounds count, while Abarth Rally Cup competitors will be eligible for the ERC2 production category.

ERC Introducing… ERC1 recruit Emma Falcon YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Asphalt focus for ERC Abarth Rally Cup in 2020 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Remembering when… Heyne went to Bialowieza and back to win oldest ERC rally 17/05/2020 AT 04:00