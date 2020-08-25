Austrian ERC3 Junior Landas more experience

-

Nikolai Landa continued his experience-gathering mission in the FIA European Rally Championship with another promising performance when the series stopped off in Latvia earlier this month.

Landa, from Austria, placed eighth in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category on Rally Liepāja in the DriftCompany Rally Team-run Ford Fiesta Rally4 he shares with co-driving father Günter Landa.



“It was an amazing rally,” Landa Jr said afterwards. “It started with some small technical issues but our team fixed it which is absolutely amazing and the car felt good after that. But I always had in my mind to learn as much as possible and gain as much experience as I can for next year for maybe the full season. It was really successful and I was happy to be on this hard rally, which I enjoyed a lot.”

