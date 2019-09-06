Avcioglu: Delicate balance key to Cyprus ERC success

Orhan Avcioglu says a “delicate balance” is needed to be successful on the Cyprus Rally, then penultimate round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

The former FIA Balkan Trophy winner is contesting the Nicosia-based event for the second time this season. After finishing fifth overall on his debut in 2018 driving a ŠKODA Fabia R5 for Toksport WRT, Avcioglu will be competing in a Toksport-run Peugeot 208 R2 later this month and wary of the challenge that lies ahead.



“It’s really, really hard on the car and really, really hard on the body because of the heat so you need to manage both,” said Avcioglu. “You need to keep electrolytes coming into the body, look after the car and try to see where you are at the end of the first day and push on the second day if you can. It’s a delicate balance.”



After contesting all rounds of the ERC in 2018 in a ŠKODA Fabia R5, budgetary issues have restricted Avcioglu to two appearances only and in an R2-specification car. However, he remains hopeful of a return to the ERC’s top tier in 2020.



The Cyprus Rally takes place from 27-29 September.

