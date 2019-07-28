Avcioglu is back with top six in ERC3

Orhan Avcioglu returned to two-wheel-drive action on Rally di Rally Capitale as he made his long-awaited FIA European Rally Championship comeback.

Partnered by stand-in co-driver and fellow Turk Aras Dinçer, Avcioglu finished sixth in ERC3 after battling back from a time-consuming clutch issue on the opening morning of the all-asphalt event, which earned him a 1m10s penalty due to a delay.



Avcioglu, who completed the Italian event with a trio of top-three stage times, is set to complete the remainder of the ERC season in his Toksport-run Peugeot 208 R2.

